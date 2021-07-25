UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $633.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

