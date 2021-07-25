UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,200 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IES by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.34. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

