Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,789 shares of company stock worth $1,180,385. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.