10,609 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.