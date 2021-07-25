3,325 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $148.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.30. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

