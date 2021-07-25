Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.