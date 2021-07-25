Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

CLTL stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.