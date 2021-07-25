Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RFG stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.