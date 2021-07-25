Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 687.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLNK opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 3.88.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

