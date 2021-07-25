Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.60% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGLE opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

