Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.77 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $450.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.