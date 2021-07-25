Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $749.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

