Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 170,372 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVGI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

