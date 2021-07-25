Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $305.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

