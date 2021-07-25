Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI.B. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.36.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$64.49 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.12. The firm has a market cap of C$32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.