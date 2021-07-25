Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$50.75 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$64.54 on Thursday. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$47.95 and a 1 year high of C$64.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

