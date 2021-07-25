NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $97.77 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

