Credit Suisse AG Has $464,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,559 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 605.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.