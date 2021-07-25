Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,910 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

