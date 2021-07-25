SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 12,006 OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after buying an additional 5,941,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.