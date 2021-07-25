SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in EZCORP by 85.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 589,780 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $317.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

