Zacks Investment Research Lowers DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

DRRX stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.