Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $43.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $43.00 target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

INTC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

