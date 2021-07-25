Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 159.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

