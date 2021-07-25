SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,454 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 106,623 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UUUU opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

