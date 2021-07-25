HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Sells $2,590,260.48 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $344.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 66.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.