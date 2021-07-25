HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Sells $2,590,260.48 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HYRE stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $344.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
