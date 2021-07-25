Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.44 Million Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $26,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

