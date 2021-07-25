Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.55 Million Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

