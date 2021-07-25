Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,620 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $26,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

