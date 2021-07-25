Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.88% of Kimball International worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kimball International by 98.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

