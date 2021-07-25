Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

