Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $24,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QAD by 8,641.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 1.30. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

