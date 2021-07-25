Barclays PLC Invests $177,000 in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07.

