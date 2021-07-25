Barclays PLC Acquires 6,754 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $19.37 on Friday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $363.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 24.20%. Research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

