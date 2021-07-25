Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,937.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,265.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,199.99.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

