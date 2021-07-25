Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

