Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,341.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 178.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,569 shares of company stock worth $5,416,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

