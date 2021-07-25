Stifel Financial Corp Takes $521,000 Position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Arrival as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARVL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $271,829,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $37,386,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $9,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $6,884,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

