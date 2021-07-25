Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Newmont for the second quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

NEM stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

