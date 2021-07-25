St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

