Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in IAA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 123,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 1,962.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 340,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAA opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

