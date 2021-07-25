M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded M&G from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&G presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

