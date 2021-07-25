Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

