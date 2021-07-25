Light Street Capital Managemen Buys 35,580 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 35,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $448,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 124,437 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $1,691,098.83.

On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42.

NYSE:TPGY opened at $12.50 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 144.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,658 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 129.9% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 586,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 331,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 143.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth about $24,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

