Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $503,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $76.69 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 182.60 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,977,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

