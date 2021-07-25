James M. Thorburn Sells 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.51.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

