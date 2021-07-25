James M. Thorburn Sells 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.51.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
