Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 677,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.23. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO).

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.