Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XEC. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of XEC opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200,598 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

