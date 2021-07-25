Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

