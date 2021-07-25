Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 11,300 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $6.19 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

